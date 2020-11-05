Man involved in Leora Hardee missing case, arrested say Wisconsin authorities

JOPLIN, Mo. — We know Leora Hardee, 14, of Joplin went missing on September 17, 2020. She was last seen near her home at D and North Wall in Joplin. And we now know she is back home in Joplin and safe.

Now information is forming now on who Leora Hardee was with for the 46 days she was missing from Joplin. Police in Wisconsin say they have made an arrest in the case.