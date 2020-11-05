Man involved in Leora Hardee missing case, arrested say Wisconsin authorities

JOPLIN, Mo. — We know Leora Hardee, 14, of Joplin went missing on September 17, 2020. She was last seen near her home at D and North Wall in Joplin. And we now know she is back home in Joplin and safe.
Now information is forming now on who Leora Hardee was with for the 46 days she was missing from Joplin. Police in Wisconsin say they have made an arrest in the case.
On Monday, November 2, 2020 at 9:46 PM, a 14 year old female juvenile who was missing from Joplin Missouri was brought to the City of Oconomowoc Police Department. She informed officres that she was missing since September 17, 2020. After obtaining her information, officers contacted the Joplin Police Department and confirmed her identity. An immediate investigation was started with assistance from the Joplin Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The 14 year old female was reunited with family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, a 19 year old male from Oconomowoc was taken into custody and transported to the Waukesha County Jail. The investigation revealed that the 19 year old male drove to Joplin, Missouri on or around September 17, 2020 to pick up the 14 year old female. He drove them back to Oconomowoc and she has been staying with him since that time.
This is an ongoing criminal investigation involving the city of Oconomowoc Police, Joplin Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.Chief James Pfister, City of Oconomowoc Police Department