Suspect in weekend burglary at Weir, Kan., now in custody state authorities

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A man is arrested in connection to an Aggravated Burglary investigation. The alleged crime occurred outside of Weir, Kansas over the weekend.

During the course of the investigation, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies identified Lucas Jarrett, 38, as the suspect. They state that Jarrett, “is suspected of breaking into a garage and attempting to steal property.”

Officers of the Pittsburg Kansas Police Department had contact with Jarrett and he was transported to the Cherokee County jail. He is currently being held on a charge of Aggravated Burglary and being held on a $15,000 bond.

