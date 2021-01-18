Man in Custody Regarding Death Investigation in Crawford County

UPDATE: Nicolas A. Carrillo was taken into custody over the weekend and now sits in the Crawford County Kansas Jail at Girard.
He was wanted as a person of interest in a death investigation.
- He was booked on:
- Criminal desecration; Unauthorized control of a dead body
- Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body
- Interference with LEO; Obstruct felony warrant service or execution
- Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant
He is being held on No Bond. We anticipate more information later today.
ORIGINAL: ARCADIA, Kan. — The Crawford County Sheriff is searching for a person of interest in a death investigation. The Sheriff is working with KBI on the investigation in Arcadia.
They are searching for 37-year-old Nicholas A. Carrillo.
He was last seen on January 13th wearing black sweatpants and a white tank top. He is 6’1″ and 275 pounds.
Anyone with any information should call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office 620-724-8274 or 1-800-KS-CRIME.
