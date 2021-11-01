Man identified in officer-involved weekend shooting in Joplin; Three JPD officers on leave as Missouri State Highway Patrol assist investigation

The deceased is identified as Joseph Shane Endicott, 41, of Carl Junction, Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday afternoon in the Emerson Neighborhood of Joplin, Mo. an officer-involved shooting left a man dead. He is identified Monday in a release of information from the Joplin Police Dept.

“The deceased suspect from this incident has been identified as Joseph Shane Endicott, age 41, of

Carl Junction, Missouri. An autopsy has been scheduled for today at 10:30 am in Ozark,

Missouri.” – Capt William Davis

Incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when a caller to Joplin 911 described being assaulted by a male with a weapon. Officers responded to 1523 S. Kentucky. During the incident there was an officer-involved shooting inside the residence.

Three Joplin Police officers have been placed on leave pending investigation, which is department policy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting with the investigation as a third, uninvolved, party.

