Man facing assault charges after DWI crash causes serious injuries to two

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carl Junction) – Thursday shortly before 4:00 PM Carl Junction Fire Protection District and METS, Metro9 ambulance were dispatched to a two vehicle crash, reported with injuries. After arriving EMS requested a second METS unit. Missouri State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the crash nearly the same time.
Now Friday we learn one of the driver’s Anthony Dobia-Castillo, 17, of Carthage is facing court:
- DWI (Drugs)
- Assault 2nd, (two counts)
- Possession (10 grams or less of marijuana)
- Failure to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway
- No Insurance
- Driver License Restriction Violation
Two people were seriously injured in the crash according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dobia-Castillo was traveling westbound on Fir Road operating a 2009 Nissan Maxima. He crossed the center line and struck Jillean Mulkey, 38, of Carl Junction, who was driving a 2019 Subaru Outback.
According to Master Sergeant D.L. Kuelcher of the Missouri Highway Patrol, “This crash occurred as [Dobia-Castillo] was westbound on Fir Road and crossed the centerline as [Mulkey] was traveling south on County Road 303 and entered the curve as the roads intersected with no traffic control. [Dobia-Castillo] struck [Mulkey] head on.”
Mulkey was transported to Freeman West with serious injuries.
A passenger in the Dobia-Castillo vehicle was transported Priority One to Freeman Hospital West. Joshua Boles, 18, of Webb City, suffered serious injuries.
Dobia-Castillo the driver facing court was uninjured according to the initial Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report which can be viewed here.