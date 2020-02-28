Man facing assault charges after DWI crash causes serious injuries to two

17-year-old driver from Carthage crossed the center line causing the crash according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Rural Carl Junction) – Thursday shortly before 4:00 PM Carl Junction Fire Protection District and METS, Metro9 ambulance were dispatched to a two vehicle crash, reported with injuries. After arriving EMS requested a second METS unit. Missouri State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the crash nearly the same time.

Now Friday we learn one of the driver’s Anthony Dobia-Castillo, 17, of Carthage is facing court:

DWI (Drugs)

Assault 2 nd , (two counts)

, (two counts) Possession (10 grams or less of marijuana)

Failure to Drive on the Right Half of the Roadway

No Insurance

Driver License Restriction Violation

Two people were seriously injured in the crash according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Dobia-Castillo was traveling westbound on Fir Road operating a 2009 Nissan Maxima. He crossed the center line and struck Jillean Mulkey, 38, of Carl Junction, who was driving a 2019 Subaru Outback.

According to Master Sergeant D.L. Kuelcher of the Missouri Highway Patrol, “This crash occurred as [Dobia-Castillo] was westbound on Fir Road and crossed the centerline as [Mulkey] was traveling south on County Road 303 and entered the curve as the roads intersected with no traffic control. [Dobia-Castillo] struck [Mulkey] head on.”







CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Mulkey was transported to Freeman West with serious injuries.

A passenger in the Dobia-Castillo vehicle was transported Priority One to Freeman Hospital West. Joshua Boles, 18, of Webb City, suffered serious injuries.

Dobia-Castillo the driver facing court was uninjured according to the initial Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report which can be viewed here.