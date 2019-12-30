Man ejected from pickup truck as it rolls near McClelland Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 2:15 PM Monday Redings Mill Fire Department responded to reports of a rollover crash near McClelland Park. The crash occurred on the curve of McClelland Park Blvd (see image, red x).

A single vehicle rollover, Silverado pickup, with two occupants. One occupant was ejected and initially was lying in the ditch according to an eyewitness.

Sgt Mike Frazier of the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us both occupants refused medical treatment as Newton County ambulances left empty handed.

Sgt Frazier tells us details of the crash will be posted to their website later today.