Man dies of injuries after weekend boat crash at Table Rock Lake

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A man has died after a boat crash on Table Rock Lake.

Authorities say 75-year-old Elmer Dirck of Gravette, Arkansas, suffered serious injuries after the crash early Saturday morning west of Point 9.

Dirck was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, but later died of his injuries.

APPROXIMATE LOCATION OF CRASH AREA, WEST OF POINT NINE ON TABLE ROCK LAKE.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the operator of the Champion 198 fishing boat, also of Gravette, Robert Rose, 75, struck the shoreline. He was not injured.

SCREENSHOT OF MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORT.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.