Man Dies Floating Down Creek on Air Mattress; Tied Wrists with a Friend; Avoid Kayaking, Canoeing or Floating in these Conditions

COLLINS, Mo. — A 21-year-old man has died after floating down a creek on an air mattress Monday evening.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Weaubleau Creek around 7:20 p.m. Deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive male who had fallen into the water.

The release states Bradley Dill was found lying on the water bank. Emergency crews attempted CPR on Dill, and a life-flight helicopter was requested. Bradley Dill died an hour after authorities arrived. He was pronounced dead while en route to the helicopter landing zone.

Authorities say Dill and a friend were riding down the creek, tied together at the wrists, on an air mattress.

Dill told his friend he wanted to see the rapids on the other side of a bridge. Once they got to the bridge, the air mattress came out from underneath Dill, and he fell into the water. Police say his friend tried to pull Dill from a heavy current and was able to after a while before calling for help.

