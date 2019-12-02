Man dies after E 32nd motorcycle crash Saturday

Crash occurred at 6602 East 32nd around 3:30 PM Saturday afternoon police confirm with Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday afternoon around 3:30 PM Joplin Dispatch alerted Joplin Fire Department and METS Ambulance regarding a motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck on East 32nd/FF Hwy & Jaguar Road. East of Flying J near Kenworth Trucks, 6602 East 32nd.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Joplin Police worked quickly to divert traffic. Eastbound lanes were immediately halted at the I-49 overpass and Westbound traffic was diverted at Prigmor.

The motorcycle operator, name withheld, was transported priority one from the crash scene as life-saving measures were being administered.

SGT William Davis of the Joplin Police Department informs us the 51-year-old motorcycle operator later died at an area hospital of injuries suffered.

Next of kin has been informed however further details are not being released at this time. We will update the story with more information as it is released from the Joplin Police Department.

Normal traffic did not resume along the roadway until nearly 5:00 PM.