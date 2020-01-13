Closings
Man dead in Carthage after exchange of gunfire with officers

by: Shannon Becker

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Officer involved shooting in Carthage Sunday night leaves a man dead.

Trooper Sam Carpenter Missouri State Highway Patrol tells us that a Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy located a possible intoxicated driver in the area of MO-59 and FF traveling northbound shortly after 11:00 PM.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol were all in the area of the Carthage roundabout.

The subject exited the vehicle with a weapon. Shot at officers. One of the officers was struck in the upper thigh but did not seek medical treatment.

A trooper and a Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputy struck the subject with gunfire.

The male suspect is not being identified but is deceased.

The investigation is being conducted currently.

