Man convicted in stabbing death of his wife from 2019

ARMA, Kan. — An Arma man is convicted in a 2019 stabbing that left his wife dead and seriously injured a second woman, her grandmother.

34-year-old Jeremy Delmarco entered a no contest plea Tuesday in Crawford County District Court. He was charged with second degree murder, attempted murder, and resisting arrest.

Those charges stem from an incident on February 4, 2019 where authorities say Delmarco stabbed his 37-year-old wife Brandy and her grandmother, Dorma Lemaster. Brandy died of her injuries.

Delmarco is scheduled to be sentenced June 30th.

The incident occurred at the Lemaster residence in Arma at 423 North Hwy 69. As the first officer arrived both of the victims were outside with visible stab wounds from being assaulted.

This is a breaking news story.

