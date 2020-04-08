Man charged with murder of his father

Charges were upgraded to First Degree Murder, Intentional and Premeditated, for Michael J. Woodson

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Late Saturday evening just before 11:00 PM Crawford County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call from a resident at 1313 West Atkinson, Pittsburg, Kansas, stating he had just shot his father.

Crawford County Sheriff Deputies, Pittsburg Police, Kansas Highway Patrol and Crawford County EMS arrived at the residence and located a deceased male inside the residence.

According to a media release Monday from Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith that caller is now identifed as 29-year-old Michael J. Woodson.

“The Crawford County Deputy Coroner responded to the scene. The victim was identified as David M. Buckley, 53 of Pittsburg,”

Woodson’s charges were upgraded to First Degree Murder, Intentional and Premeditated. He is being held in the Crawford County Jail on a combined bond of $350,000.

Buckley’s body was transported to Kansas City for autopsy. More information as it becomes available in this continuing investigation in Crawford County Kansas.