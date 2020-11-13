Man charged with First Degree Murder after shooting, OSBI investigate

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has been requested by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the murder of a Jay woman.

Last Wednesday, November 4, at 5 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called out to South 620 Road in Jay after receiving 9-1-1 calls. Mary Hackathorn, 60, was found in the residence with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

John Hackathorn, 52, was arrested and charged with one count of First Degree Murder. He is being held in the Delaware County jail without bond.

