Man Charged in Violent Assault of Woman at Downtown Apartment Building; Victim Remains Critical

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday evening Four States Home Page told you first about a Violent Assault where the female victim was rushed Priority One to a Joplin hospital. Today we learn the victim remains in critical condition.

The 63 year old female victim was unconscious as officers arrived. Her detailed injuries outlined by Capt William Davis on Tuesday, “severe injuries to several parts of her body, including a broken arm and head/facial injuries.”

The victim’s name is being withheld as next of kin is still being sought.

It began Cpl Josh Hanes told us Monday evening as officers were called to the Zahn Apartment Building, 320 South Wall, regarding a disturbance around 8:30 PM.

Capt Davis goes on to state, “The suspect, Casey L. Malone, age 38, was located on scene and taken into custody for Domestic Assault in the 1st Degree. Charges were filed on [Tuesday] January 19th and Malone remains in-custody with no bond.”

Detectives with the Joplin Police Department are still actively working the investigation and further information may be released once it becomes available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131. Press 0 and ask to speak to the SGT on duty.