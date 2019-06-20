Man charged 1st Degree Murder in shooting Monday, Probable Cause Affidavit reveals relationship of those involved

Rickey L. Lamb, 60, has had custody of his grandchildren the past year

(Joplin News First) — Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings informed us that three people suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on Eloise Lane Monday. And now from the Probable Cause Affidavit we are learning the man jailed and charged with First Degree Murder, Rickey Lamb, 60, is the father of one victim, Chris Lamb, 35. It’s alleged he shot and killed his son’s longtime girlfriend, Sarah, Tyminski, 32.

The confrontation is thought to have centered around a custody issue involving the two victim’s children. The Probable Cause states, “Rickey Lamb has custody of Christopher Lamb’s and Sarah Tyminski’s children. Rickey Lamb stated he has had custody for a year.”

THE THREE PEOPLE INVOLVED

CHARGED: Rickey Lamb, 58

Sarah Tyminski, 32, of 8571 Eloise Lane. Victim died on the scene. She resided at the residence where the shootings occurred.

Chris Lamb, 35, of 8571 Eloise Lane. Victim still hospitalized in critical condition from gunshot wound. He resided at the residence where the shootings occurred.

Rickey Lamb, 60, of 3615 Apricot Drive. Charged with Murder 1st Degree, Domestic Assault in the 1st Degree and 2 Counts of Armed Criminal Action. He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Rickey Lamb was treated at a local hospital and transported then to the Newton County jail. He is being held with a $500,000 cash only bond. According to court records, “Defendant appears in custody, arraigned, enters a plea of not guilty. Referred to public defender for services. Set pretrial conference June 25, 2019 at 9 a.m.”

“There were witnesses, to the incident and all the witnesses seem to be in agreement to how it happened,” Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings

According to the PCA earlier in the day the father and son had been arguing on the phone about the custody of the children.

Rickey Lamb is the father of Christopher Lamb. Rickey Lamb has custody of Christopher Lamb’s and Sarah Tyminski’s children. Rickey Lamb stated he has had custody for a year.

Rickey Lamb stated Christopher Lamb told him the next time Christopher gets his kids, Rickey Lamb would not get them back. Rickey Lamb stated he went to Christopher Lamb’s house to scare him so he would not keep the children.

Ricky Lamb stated he knew Christopher Lamb had a single shot shotgun so he took his 30-06 rifle with him for protection.

Probable Cause Affidavit outlines more details of the shootings according to witness statements. Click the link to download or view it here on our IG. Warning court documents could be disturbing to some readers.