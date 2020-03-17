Man arrested on outstanding drug warrant, picks up more drug charges

Riverton man being held without bond in Cherokee County jail

RIVERTON, Mo. — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office release information regarding the arrest of Guy Allen Hibdon, 31, of Riverton.

Hibdon was wanted on an outstanding warrant related to a drug case. As officers arrived Monday evening, “evidence of other criminal activity was discovered, leading investigators to seek and obtain a search warrant for the house, located at 6901 Southeast Highway 66.”

Located and seized during the search; Suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hibdon was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail where he is being held without bond. Alleged charges stand as; Possessing Methamphetamine, Possessing Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and the outstanding warrant for a previous drug related case.