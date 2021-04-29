Man arrested on Felony Warrant for dealing Meth, as Arrested, picks of additional Felony for Meth in pocket

William Monson, 33, Baxter Springs, Kansas

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Felony charges on top of Felony charges for a Baxter Springs man.

Wednesday, April 28, just after 6:00 PM, law enforcement located William Monson, 33, at his Baxter Springs home.

As Monson was being placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant stemming from a previous incident, over 35 grams of suspected methamphetamine was discovered in his pockets.

Monson is being held in the Cherokee County Jail in lieu of $56,595 bond on allegations of:

Possessing Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Outstanding Failure to Appear Warrant on Original charge of Interference with Law Enforcement

“Any time law enforcement is able to locate and seize methamphetamine, especially over an ounce at one time, it makes our communities safer,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

This is a developing news story. We will update information here on our news tab from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office. Click here to save as a bookmark on your phone or digital device.

