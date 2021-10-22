Man arrested for impersonating an officer, court docs say he was in an estranged relationship and playing detective

Sheriff Jason Mosher of Vernon County reminds, “telling the cops that you are a cop is going to get you caught even faster.”

NEVADA, Mo. — Man arrested after impersonating a Vernon County Sheriff’s office Detective in an attempt to reach someone he’s in an estranged relationship with.

Detectives with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Richards, Missouri, man for impersonating an investigator with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, his office received information from a tip that Dustin Jones, 38, was calling citizens and identifying himself as a detective in order to gain the whereabouts of an individual.

According to the PC affidavit filed in Vernon County, through investigation on social media, detectives determined Jones was currently estranged in a relationship.

A detective with the Sheriff’s Office then called the number they were given by the tip. The individual that answered the phone identified himself as a detective. .

The real detectives then pinged the phone. It was at a business on the northeast edge of Nevada. Real detectives went there and engaged with Jones. It was there Jones was arrested.

Mosher said the suspect did not know he was speaking to the real detectives when he falsely identified himself as a detective. “Telling people that you are a cop is illegal and just not a smart thing to do but telling the cops that you are a cop is going to get you caught even faster.”

Jones address is listed as Richards, Missouri. He is charged with False Impersonation — Law Enforcement Officer. Jones has been released on a $2,500 bond from the Vernon County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court.

