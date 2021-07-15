Man arrested for fatal shooting at a Springfield Walmart released without formal charges filed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man arrested after a fatal shooting at a Springfield Walmart location on Wednesday has been released from custody without charges on Thursday.

He was being held on second degree murder at the Greene County jail pending formal charges.

According to Springfield Police, the man was delivering pharmaceuticals to the pharmacy at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Glenstone and Bennett. He had been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, but was released Thursday after prosecutors declined to charge him at this time.

Our sister station Ozarksfirst reports, the Bentonville, Ark., man reportedly shot and killed 33-year-old Tanner L. Stichka after Stichka approached his van and an altercation occurred. Police still are unsure of what led to the conflict.

Fatal shooting investigation at Springfield Neighborhood Market; Altercation in front of the store between two men, no further threat to the public ORIGINAL BREAKING NEWS STORY

We will update this Breaking News Story here with more information on our news tab at FSHP. Are you getting our daily email updates? Click here then choose “Joplin News First” when you subscribe to newsletter.