Homeless man arrested after Ewert Park stabbing investigation

Joe GUERVA, 32, listed as homeless. Courtesy Joplin Police Department.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt. William Davis releases information regarding stabbing at Ewert Park, 900 E. 5th, on July 4.

Sunday just after 3:00 p.m. Joplin Police were alerted through a 911 call to Joplin Emergency Dispatch of an adult male who had suffered multiple stab wounds. METS ambulance, JPD and Joplin Fire Department responded.

The adult male victim was located near a covered pavilion, stabilized and transported to a local hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.

Capt. Davis states, “During the on scene investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect and took him into custody near 5th Street and Kentucky Avenue. He was identified as Joe L. Guevara, age 32, and is listed as being homeless. Charges were sought for Assault in the 1st Degree and he is currently being held in the Joplin City Jail without bond.

