Man accused of spitting blood on Doctor

Springfield man was released Wednesday after being arrested over Memorial Day in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Springfield, Mo., man in Pensacola, Fla., over Memorial Day weekend was arrested after deputies say he spit blood on a medical professional.

Daniel Allen Raider, 38, was charged with battery on a medical professional.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Raider was being treated at West Florida Hospital May 25 for injuries to his face, deputies said.

The report says Raider spit his own blood into a doctor’s face while the doctor prepared Raider for stitches.

Deputies say the doctor then left the room and called law enforcement. Raider was booked into the Escambia County jail on a $1,000 bond.

Raider was released Wednesday. It’s unclear from the report how he sustained his injuries.