Man Admits to Shooting Two in Avilla, After He Was Told They Killed His Girlfriend

Kevin Johnson, 24 of Reeds is being charged with two counts of First Degree Murder.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Both Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies are working together to investigate the weekend homicides both Sheriff’s say are connected.

In a Probable Cause Affidavit filed in Jasper County Court today the man being held on First Degree Murder Charges, Kevin Clay Johnson, 24, admitted using a gun taken from his father’s residence, to shoot two people at a home in Avilla. The victims are identified as Nicole Hodges, 34 of Joplin and Mason McClure, 34 of Avilla.

This court filing shows outlines how the murders are connected.

“[Kevin] Johnson admitted to going to 255 Greenfield Street in Avilla on Saturday 2-20-2021 to see his girlfriend Brylee Obanion. When he arrived he was told by Mason McClure that McClure and Hodges had killed Obanion. At this time Johnson stated he was asked to go to the garage and help McClure with something. Johnson drew a firearm and started shooting. McClure was shot in the back and Hodges fell away bleeding. Hodges also died from her wounds on the scene.”

Johnson is being charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. He is being held in the Jasper County Jail on a no bond hold.

Detectives filing the paperwork describe the double murder crime scene.

“The male was lying on his back with a small amount of blood pooled on the floor underneath and beside him on the left side. The female was across the room near the doorway to the kitchen on her right side with considerably more blood pooled around her head on the floor. We were able to locate five 9mm casings leading me to believe the victims were shot to death.”

