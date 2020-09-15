Man admits to police, not the first time he shook the baby requiring CPR

Hunter Kelley, 20, of Carthage, is facing 1st Degree Child Abuse charges. Papers filed in court Monday state it's unknown if the baby will survive.

CARTHAGE, Mo. – A Carthage man was arrested over the weekend and now charged in Jasper County court with 1st Degree Child Abuse / Causing Serious Physical Injury (RSMO 566.100) after authorities responded to a residential medical call the early morning hours of Saturday, September 12, 2020, in reference to a baby who was unresponsive and requiring CPR.

Hunter Kelley, 20, of Carthage, Missouri, according to court documents filed late Monday, admitted to Carthage Police, shortly after 2:00 AM Saturday morning he became upset with the baby (name withheld in court records) because, according to the Carthage Police affidavit, “she would not go to sleep after being fed a bottle of formula. Hunter said that he grabbed [the baby] and shook her four times. He said that he shook her hard and her head was moving around but he did not throw her or strike her.”

The baby was resuscitated and taken to Mercy Carthage Hospital where she was later transported to Mercy Hospital Springfield.

The injuries to the baby are extensive including: “rib fracture, subdural hemorrhage and intravenventricular blood, and bilateral hemorrhages with multilayers. [The baby] required a ventilator to breath, her brain activity is minimal, and it is unknown if [she] will survive.”

Kelley also admitted to officers this incident wasn’t the first time he had shaken the baby to require CPR. Approximately a week prior to September 12, 2020, Kelley said he grabbed the baby around the torso. Stating he shook her until she lost consciousness. The baby required resuscitation from him but she was not immediately taken to a medical treatment facility.

Kelley is being held in the Jasper County jail on a $500,000 bond. He was arraigned in Jasper County Court Monday and entered a plea of not guilty.

September 23, 2020, 8:15 AM, will be his next court appearance. At that time Judge Joseph L. Hensley will consider a bond reduction.