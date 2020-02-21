Mama Mia! The reviews are in; Three more performances this weekend feat. the music of ABBA

Setting this performance in a league of their own, live music with a band and chorus

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri State Southern University students and area actors are sharing the musical play, Mama Mia! this weekend.

If you don’t know the of 1999 Broadway hit, concept creator Judy Craymer takes the music of ABBA and melds it into a musical play.

After the first performance Thursday evening the reviews are in!

“Bravo to the phenomenal cast and crew of Mamma Mia!!! Opening night was a blast!! 💚💛” M.S.

“Go see Mamma Mia at Joplin HS this weekend. I laughed. I cried. This is not one of my favorite shows but boy I really enjoyed watching and listening to this production! The leads are FANTASTIC!” B.C.

“Much better than CATS!” B.M.

“We went last night and had so much fun!” A.G.

“It was truly delightful and I heartily congratulate all the performers!” D.C.

All music during the show is live! Performing in the pit is a live band, and backstage a live chorus which all makes it an extra special evening showcasing true talents.

The 2008 big screen version starred Meryle Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and helped launch the career of Amanda Seyfried.

Show times are 7:30 PM Friday and Saturday. Then the final performance is a matinee Sunday at 2:30 PM.

Tickets are at the door or more information can be obtained by clicking here.

NOTE: The performances are held at the Joplin High School PAC. MSSU Taylor Auditorium is currently undergoing renovations and repairs.





















CLICK EACH IMAGE TO ENLARGE