Malibu crashes and rolls ending police pursuit, driver not injured, now in custody; Police cruiser damaged

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning a Duenweg Police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in their town. The vehicle did not stop so a pursuit was initiated.

Jasper County Sheriff Deputies joined the pursuit as it traveled east onto Apple Road from the Prigmor Ave roundabout.

The gray Chevy Malibu pulled into a driveway at one point. Then backed into the Duenweg cruiser causing damage.

The Malibu then continued fleeing east on Apple Road. At County Road 170 and Apple Road the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle.

The male driver was the only occupant he was taken into custody.

Duenweg Fire Department and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

The driver was not injured. He was transported to jail.

Cardinal Towing removed the vehicle from the scene. A stop sign was also destroyed for those traveling south on CR 170 at Apple Road.

