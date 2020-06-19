Major Crash Team investigate fatality crash involving motorcycle

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 3:10 PM Friday a head-on crash between a motorcycle and a passenger car near the intersection of E 32nd and S Mississippi.

On June 19th, 2020 at 3:09 p.m. officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to the intersection of east 32nd Street and south Mississippi Avenue for an injury crash. The preliminary investigation has found that a motorcycle, operated by Rayandy G. Ramirez, age 29 of Joplin, was westbound on 32nd Street. A white passenger car, operated by Michael Swanson, age 23, was eastbound in the center turn lane and turned north into the path of Ramirez’s motorcycle resulting in a collision. Ramirez was transported to Mercy Hospital with critical injuries, but died a short time later. Next of kin has been notified. Swanson was treated on scene for minor injuries. The Joplin Police Department Major Crash Team is currently investigating this incident. METS Ambulance, Newton County Ambulance and the Joplin Fire Department also responded for this incident. Further details will be released once they become available.

What is the Major Crash Team? Joplin Police Department use science, technology and years of experience to map then analyze what happened. And how it can be avoided again.

The team are members of the Joplin Police Department who have years of experience and also classroom education, allowing them to come together as a collective mind to gather crash information.

EARLIER INFORMATION: The Joplin Police Department immediately released this information on their facebook:

The Joplin Police Department is currently working a crash at the intersection of 32nd and Mississippi. The Major Crash Team is current en route and we ask you to avoid the area if at all possible. Traffic will be delayed for each direction. More information will be released once it becomes available.