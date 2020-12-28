Main Street Business in Noel Burns

NOEL, Mo. — At 6:56 AM Monday McDonald County Emergency Communications were alerted to a structure fire in Noel in the 300 bl Main Street.

Noel Fire Department, McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and Police responded. Mutual aid was requested of Pineville Fire and Southwest City Fire.

“Large commercial structure fire. Flames and heavy fire showing from the top floor. We’ll be out for attack.” – Noel Fire Main Street Command

According to Four States Home Page source, McDonald County Emergency Management Director, Greg Sweeten states the African Grocery Store is burning.

Authorities report of one person injured and flown Air Ambulance due to extensive burns.

Third Alarm sounded as mutual aid request of Anderson Fire, Sulphur Springs Fire and Gravette Fire.

More information will be updated here on our news tab at FSHP as it becomes available from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and authorities.

