Low flying helicopter is inspecting utility lines, there is not a threat

JOPLIN, Mo. — It happens every year about this same time when Liberty Utilities begin their weeks-long aerial inspection of lines.

“Today we begin our annual aerial inspection of our electric transmission and distribution system. During this inspection, we’ll be in a low-flying helicopter, using infrared technology to check our lines and identify any potential issues that may lead to outages. This inspection will last until Friday, August 27, weather permitting.” — Liberty Utilities Central

Every year people become concerned that there is a police search in their neighborhood because the helicopter with tail number N316HK will be flying low and looking rather nosy.

Tail number N316HK

Many people believe conspiracy theories and think the worst-case scenario. And not sure why but it applies to helicopters. They seem to stir up people. Maybe because they are a rare sight?

“Is there a fugitive on the loose or something? Helicopter was flying super low around 23rd and Connecticut, any idea?” –TIPLINE

It’s a valid question and we have no problem replying on our tipline or FB messenger 24 hours a day. The answer is, “no.”

IS USING HELICOPTERS COMMON?

“Completing these routine inspections via helicopter is an effective way to ensure our high-voltage system remains reliable, the helicopter can provide workers with a clear view of our overhead equipment far more quickly and easily than workers on the ground using trucks and aerial devices. During the inspection process, helicopters will hover low in areas near substations and transmission lines. When an issue is identified, a notification, along with a photograph, will be forwarded to the appropriate operations area so the repair can be made.” ***NOTE: In the future drones could be utilized but for now due to the size of equipment needed to carry on-board helicopters are used.*** ELECTRIC CONTRACTOR: More Utilities Using Helicopters To Inspect Lines (in part)

