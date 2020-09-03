Low flying helicopter buzzing around region is not a threat

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people believe conspiracy theories and think the worst-case scenario. And not sure why but it applies to helicopters. They seem to stir up people. Maybe because they are a rare sight?
“Is there a fugitive on the loose or something? Helicopter was flying super low around 23rd and Connecticut, any idea?”
It’s a valid question and we have no problem replying on our tipline or FB messenger 24 hours a day. This one was easily answered by the Joplin Police Department.
“The local power company is conducting its 2020 Aerial Transmission Patrol. They are flying in a yellow and black Bell Long Range helicopter w/ tail number N6160Y. They will be flying at low levels across Joplin just above tree tops and power lines/poles So, no need to call the police on this one.”Capt William Davis, Joplin Police Department