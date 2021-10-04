Longtime KSN/KODE photojournalist passes away suddenly; Gary Headley, 62, worked 35 years at our stations

JOPLIN, Mo. – Today has been a tough day here at KODE and KSN. We’ve lost a huge part of our news family. Longtime photographer Gary Headley died suddenly Sunday night. He was 62 years old. He worked here — for more than half his life. December would’ve marked 36 years.

If you knew him, or even encountered him, you were lucky. And so were we.

WE WILL UPDATE THIS FEED WITH CONDOLENCES FROM OUR SOCIAL MEDIA:

“So sad to hear this. I remember Gary quite well from my days as a photojournalist many moon’s ago. Even though I worked for a competing station, he was always so gracious, kind and respectful towards me and actually learned quite a bit from him just from talking and being around him. He even once helped me out of a bind when we were on a story together and I experienced some equipment failure. That was just the kind of guy Gary was.” – Joey Ketcham

“Gary was one of good guys…” – Mike Moore

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.