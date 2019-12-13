Longtime Joplin restaurant experiences fire

JOPLIN, Mo. — 9:10 PM working commercial fire at 1831 West 7th, Woody’s Woodfire Pizza. Four minutes later Joplin Fire Department sounded the second alarm.

Fire was under control quickly, within 10 minutes, but the business sustained damage. Mostly smoke damage we are told initially however there will be water damages too.

As of this update at 10:20 PM it seemed the flames were coming out of the vent on the roof, not through the roof. Possibly they will have an official update tomorrow.

See the KSN/KODE tower cam which caught those flames shooting out of the vent in the roof.

No word from managers of the restaurant who were on the scene. It’s much too early to tell the extent of damage.