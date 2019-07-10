Longtime Joplin radio personality, Mike Lang, passes away

Services for Mike Cochrane, known to fans as 'Mike Lang', are Thursday in Springdale, Arkansas

(Joplin, Mo.) — Last Thursday July 4, Richard Cochrane, aka Mike Lang, passed away in Northwest, Arkansas. According to his family he had been battling an illness. Mike was 70.

Many remember Mike on the popular Joplin country radio station KIX 94 FM that ruled the Joplin area radio airwaves during the 80s and early 90s. In the late 90s the station sold and he transitioned to Big Dog 97.9 leaving Joplin to continue his career in the 00s.

Services are Thursday in Springdale, Arkansas, under the direction of Westfield Chapel. Details and directions are on their website, click here.

SEEKING YOUR MIKE LANG MEMORIES

Joplin News First is currently reaching out to former colleagues, friends & fans gathering some memories to share here online. We will continually update this post.

If you would like to contribute send us a private message by clicking m.me/JoplinNewsFirst and it will open your Facebook Messenger to contact us directly.

But first, please share your condolences and memories with the family by clicking the obituary link above, and visit ‘Memory Wall’.