Long term care facility tested 343 people in one day, 31 were positive; Now 10 days later, two have died

JOPLIN, Mo. — The huge spike in recent Joplin COVID-19 numbers can mostly be explained by looking almost at one facility. On June 16, Spring River Christian Village, released information that due to a positive test return of one resident, they had proactively tested 343 residents and staff. Then 31 of those tests came back positive. Now we learn that ten days later two residents have died.
The Joplin Health Department report [Friday evening] the deaths of two Joplin residents. Coronavirus was listed as a significant condition contributing to these deaths. The individuals were both female, with one being age 73 and the other age 87 and were residents of Spring River Christian Village a long-term care facility in Joplin. The management of the facility has been working closely with the Joplin Health Department, The State of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Section for Long Term Care and recently had all their staff and residents tested for the virus. The situation continues to monitored closely.CITY OF JOPLIN, JOPLIN HEALTH DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE, JUNE 26, 2020
THE HUGE JUMP IN NUMBERS HAPPENED IN PART HERE
Last week we learned why the huge jump in numbers for the city of Joplin were because the owners of Spring River Christian Village — practicing full disclosure — told the public they had tested 343 people at this facility. 31 were positive. Here is that press release in full.
“(Joplin, MO) The Christian Horizons (CH) COVID-19 Task Force reported a positive case at Spring River Christian Village located in Joplin, MO on June 17, 2020.
“We have continued to notify our residents, family members, associates as well as public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention,” said Ray Dickison, COO and task force leader.
Proactively, on June 16, 2020 all residents and associates were tested for COVID-19. 343 tests were administered. At this time, we have identified a total 22 COVID+ residents and 9 COVID+ associates. The vast majority of the residents and associates are currently asymptomatic.
Christian Horizons is doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our communities. We are in close communication with the local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps currently. We have now expanded our dedicated units for infection prevention, initiated dedicated staff with enhanced training in COVID+ caregiving, enhanced cleaning protocols and management of personal protective equipment and supplies. We have advanced clinical team support with 24/7 telehealth monitoring capabilities for immediate assessment and management of treatment interventions.
We continue to enforce the recommended preventative actions such as visitor restriction, associate screening, social distancing, eliminating all group activities, eliminating all group dining, and implementing all infection control prevention and precautions. We will continue to stay committed to ongoing testing of our residents and associates.
To learn more about what CH is doing in response to COVID-19, visit us at www.ChristianHorizonsLiving.org”