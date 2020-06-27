Long term care facility tested 343 people in one day, 31 were positive; Now 10 days later, two have died

Helping to explain the spike in Joplin's recent numbers with so many being tested in one day along with the positves confirmed

JOPLIN, Mo. — The huge spike in recent Joplin COVID-19 numbers can mostly be explained by looking almost at one facility. On June 16, Spring River Christian Village, released information that due to a positive test return of one resident, they had proactively tested 343 residents and staff. Then 31 of those tests came back positive. Now we learn that ten days later two residents have died.

The Joplin Health Department report [Friday evening] the deaths of two Joplin residents. Coronavirus was listed as a significant condition contributing to these deaths. The individuals were both female, with one being age 73 and the other age 87 and were residents of Spring River Christian Village a long-term care facility in Joplin. The management of the facility has been working closely with the Joplin Health Department, The State of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Section for Long Term Care and recently had all their staff and residents tested for the virus. The situation continues to monitored closely. CITY OF JOPLIN, JOPLIN HEALTH DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE, JUNE 26, 2020

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD FULL PRESS RELEASE WITH ACTIVE LINKS FROM THE JOPLIN HEALTH DEPARTMENT

THE HUGE JUMP IN NUMBERS HAPPENED IN PART HERE

Last week we learned why the huge jump in numbers for the city of Joplin were because the owners of Spring River Christian Village — practicing full disclosure — told the public they had tested 343 people at this facility. 31 were positive. Here is that press release in full.