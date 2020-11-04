Local law agencies assist as Springfield authorities locate and charge three for burglary and homicide

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A search for a stolen 2004 Chevrolet 3500 brought Green County Sheriff’s Deputies through Jasper and Newton County recently. Numerous local agencies assisted Sheriff Jim Arnott states. The truck was missing from the October 20 homicide scene of 39 year old Stanley Scott Simon II.

The homicide was discovered by Greene County Deputies as they responded to a home in the 13,000 block of W Farm Road 148 in reference to a wellness check. Upon arrival they located the resident, Stanley Scott Simon II, deceased. The home had been burglarized, and Mr. Simon’s vehicle had been stolen from the scene. His death was ruled a Homicide by the Greene County Medical Examiner with the cause of death being a gunshot wound.

STANLEY SIMON II, victim (inset) and his stolen pickup, recovered after pursuit October 24. Simon’s Memorial service was held October 24 at Racine Apostolic Church.

The pickup was recovered after a police pursuit with Springfield Police officers on October 24.

Through the course of this investigation it was determined that there were three suspects associated with this case. This investigation spanned over several counties in southwest Missouri over the last 11 days with Deputies and Detectives working around the clock to bring justice to our victim and his family.

Sheriff Arnott states “This was a team effort between our agency and so many others to bring justice to Mr. Stanley and his family, we certainly have his children and family in our prayers and I am very proud and thankful to our staff and the law enforcement community for their efforts in this case”

Late last week the Greene County Prosecutors Office filed charges against the three suspects involved in this investigation. The charges announced are as follows:

Riley Winston Collier, a 25 year old male from Republic Mo was charged with Murder 1st Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Burglary 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Tampering with Motor Vehicle. Case Number 2031-CR04755

Patricia Davis, a 17 year old female from Springfield Mo was charged with Murder 2nd Degree-Felony Murder-During Perpetration/Attempted Perpetration/Flight From a Perpetration Of a Felony, A Person Dies and Burglary 2nd Degree. Case Number 2031-CR04760

Michael James Stauffer, a 40 year old male of Springfield Mo was charged with Murder 2nd Degree-Felony Murder-During Perpetration/Attempted Perpetration/Flight From a Perpetration Of a Felony, A Person Dies and Burglary 2nd Degree. Case Number 2031-CR04756

Riley Collier is a known subject to Law Enforcement in Greene County. He was arrested in March of 2019 by Republic Mo. Police, convicted and sent to the Missouri Department of Corrections for drugs and weapons violations. Collier was sentenced to 6 years for counts 1 and 2 in that case and on counts 3-8 he received a sentence of 4 years, which ran concurrent. He was transported from the Greene County Jail to Mo DOC on 01/02/2020. 4 months later he was released from Mo DOC and placed on Parole.

Sheriff Arnott states “This is yet another example of an offender being released early from prison, only to reoffend 5 months later. A man died as a result, and a family is forever broken. We must and can do better in our evaluations of offenders being released, this is exactly what myself and other Sheriff’s have been advocating for and for the Simon family we have to continue to address this issue with the Department of Corrections”

Sheriff Arnott would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in this case:

They are as follows: Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca Police Department, Joplin Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Webster County Prosecutors Office, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Stone County Prosecutors Office, Springfield Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Republic Police Department.

Although the victim’s service arranged with Clark Funeral Home was held in Racine, at Racine Apostolic Church on October 24, the guestbook can still be viewed and signed by clicking here.