Local elections decided, all results on your local election headquarters at FSHP

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tonight many people are focused on the Presidential outcome but there are numerous other local elections that are being decided.

Shannon Becker is at the Joplin area Republican HQ in the Shoal Creek Galleria. It’s been an evening of celebrations here. Click the link here to find out more from your local election headquarters:

Billy Long retains his Congressional seat in Missouri.

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd concedes to winner David Dean.

Neosho’s Ben Baker wins to retain his seat representing SWMO.

SE Kansas: Galena’s hometown boy Jake LaTurner wins and announces it from Galena Main Street.

Governor Parson accepts the vote from the majority of Missourians from Springfield. He says he will get to work tomorrow.

