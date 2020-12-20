Local Church Packing 40,000 Meals for Local People in Need

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — This isn’t the first year Hope City Church has worked with Meals of Hope to provide food for area people. But it’s by far the biggest.

“The first year we did 12,000 meals and this year it’s going to be 40,000,” Lead Pastor Cody Walker tells us.

These meals will benefit our local community in Joplin and will be received by Watered Gardens Ministries.

In all they are expecting about 600 people to help put the 40,000 meals together.

Hope City Church, 1258 Jaguar Road, you can find them online by clicking here.