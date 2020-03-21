Lobbies closed, drive thrus open at local owned financial institutions: Joplin Metro Credit Union, SMB, CBT…

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many will notice Monday the lobby of their local owned bank or financial institution will be closed, following other retail and service industry outlets to keeping social distance. This comes in the shadow of the first confirmed C-19 case in SWMO. That announcement came Friday from the Jasper County Health Department.

Christi Moorehouse, Joplin Metro Credit Union CEO, tells us their lobby might be closing but they are still there. “We are here for our members as we always have been. We have taken measures to keep our employees and the community safe.”

Moorehouse conveys part of feeling safe is having access to your funds. And with stimulus checks arriving soon, she reminds, “Availability of services remain a top priority! Our drive thru will remain open and we can still service members by appointment. We will get through this together!”

As of Saturday March 21, 2020 our lobbies will be closed to all teller transactions until further notice. Our drive-thrus will remain open ready to help. As always our ATMs are available. You can access your accounts online, or use our SMB mobile app at your convenience. You can make payments, view transactions, check balances, move money between accounts both here and at other institutions. If you haven’t enrolled in online access, it only takes a few minutes. And, of course, our call center is available. All other banking services are available by contacting the branch by phone. Southwest Missouri Bank

Pinnacle Bank is offering appointment-only lobby access that began Friday. However they know that banking requires some face-to-face time. They state on their local FB page:

“Please call ahead to your local branch to make an appointment if you need: Access to your safe deposit box, To open a new account, Lending Services or any Branch Related Assistance,” click here to view post.