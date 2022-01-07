Load of rock salt scatters in crash as tractor trailer overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:45 a.m. Friday morning Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a report of a tractor trailer crash along Baseline Blvd/State Route M near CR160 east of Jasper, Mo.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jasper Fire & Rescue and Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

Sources tell us the driver was not injured, had already gotten himself out of the overturned vehicle that completely blocked the roadway.

The semi was hailing a load of rock salt. The box of the trailer was breached which will require it to be off-loaded before setting up right.

It will be midday before the roadway could maybe open again to traffic.

Please use alternate routes. Watch for our live! video from the crash scene.