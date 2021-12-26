Natural Christmas tree drop off locations in Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin have three collection points for discarded, natural (live) Christmas trees beginning Sunday according to a media release. The collection runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Residents can drop their trees, completely stripped of all decorations, and place it near the “Christmas Tree Drop-Off” sign posted at one of these locations:

Humphrey Park on Utica Street in the Royal Heights area

McIndoe Park at Glendale Road and Jackson Avenue – place trees in southwest corner of parking lot

Public Works Center at 1301 West 2nd Street.

People are welcome to pick up the discarded trees at these locations for use in establishing fish habitat. City staff will take remaining trees to the City’s processing site to be chipped.

Have other items to discard? Joplin Recycling Center accepts many of these items including gift wrapping, paper boxes, bottles, cans, greeting cards, and cooking oil.

The Center is located at 1310 West A St. Hours are Tuesday & Thursday from 12 noon to 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday & Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Recycling Center will be closed on New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s day.