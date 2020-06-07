Little George met Sgt John Isenmann

Many people like little George's mom are taking a break from the drama of Facebook

JOPLIN, Mo. — People are leaving Facebook, some temporarily, and some permanently. And everyone has different reasons.

Saturday we talked to Beth Chambers, just by chance as we took a little video of her little boy, George, who sat in Sgt. John Isenmann’s Joplin Police patrol car for a moment to try it out.

Afterwards I said, “I can send the video to you on Facebook?” She paused and said, “well I’m taking a break from Facebook.”

Beth is not alone.

According to an article in Conversations magazine earlier this year people leave Facebook because they feel they are wasting time, it’s too negative or the “psychological effects of perpetual social comparison.”

Whatever your reason you can still get our news at Four States Home Page on our Joplin News First tab. The same stories appear on Instagram or Twitter with much less drama!