Lime Kiln Recovery is over, Kaylin has been found

NEOSHO. Mo. — Shortly before 7:00 p.m. information was received regarding the recovery of 12-year-old Kaylin Brown of Neosho.

Neosho Police Chief Jason Baird tells us tonight that the body of Kaylin was located 3.26 river miles downstream 6:52 p.m.

She was located by a volunteer group, Mennonite Disaster Service: Arkansas Search and Rescue who had an airboat.

Chief Baird says it was an area they searched many times, even today, near the rivers bend of Shoal Creek. He feels that the waves of the numerous boats today could have moved the receding waters.

Today marked five days. It was Wednesday afternoon when she was was witnessed going under under at the dam at Lime Kiln Access. Travis Hicks, 34, went in to rescue her and he too was caught in the “hazardous recirculating current” of water that comes over the dam.

The incident is being investigate by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division.



We anticipate an official statement coming later from Neosho Police.