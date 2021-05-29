Lime Kiln Recovery at Neosho continues, “Kaylin has not been located”

NEOSHO, Mo. — The waters of Shoal Creek receded overnight to allow the search along the water to continue in the Lime Kiln Recovery operation.

The search continues for missing 12-year-old, Kaylin Brown. Today marks four days. It was Wednesday afternoon when she was was witnessed going under under at the dam. Travis Hicks, 34, went in to rescue her and he too was caught in the “hazardous recirculating current” of water that comes over the dam.

ONE SIGN DISPLAYED AT LIME KILN PARK ABOUT THE DANGEROUS WATERS.

Hicks was rescued by Neosho Fire Department Water Rescue. He was about 25 minutes under water. He has not regained consciousness. His condition is still critical.

Neosho Police Chief Jason Baird tells us they began about 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Lime Kiln boat ramp. The park is still closed to the public until the recovery operation is complete.

Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri State Highway Patrol put bots in the water and Neosho Fire Department assisted.



SATURDAY AT LIME KILN PARK ON SHOAL CREEK.

Redings Mill Fire Swift Water team launched from downstream and traveled up Shoal Creek.

From the air: Med-Flight assisted this morning, flying over longer portions of Shoal Creek. Newton County Sheriff’s office flying drone above the immediate area near Lime Kiln Access.

Neosho Police and Newton County Ambulance were observed on the scene too.

Family assisted with drone search and also the bank search continues. The water is still swift and access to the banks in most areas is not possible.

This incident is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division.

Chief Baird says they will continue until dark this evening and start again tomorrow.

We will continue to follow this story closely in Neosho.