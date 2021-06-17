Life in prison to father for killing the mother of his grandchildren; Sentence entered on the two year anniversary of woman’s murder in Newton County

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — April 15, 2021 a Joplin man who entered a guilty plea to Murder in the Second Degree has now been sentenced to life in prison. Rickey L. Lamb, 62, was issued the sentence on the two year anniversary of Sarah Tyminski’s murder states a press release from Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch.

Two years ago Lamb told witnesses he was going the residence of his son and his son’s longtime girlfriend on Eloise Lane, “to teach the two a lesson.”

When Lamb arrived an exchange of gunfire occurred. In the end, father and son were rushed to the hospital suffering gunshot wounds and Tyminski was fatally injured.

“Mary Joe Curtis, mother of Sarah Tyminski, provided testimony of what she lost on the day her daughter was murdered, noting that Sarah wouldn’t see her children grow or get to know her grandchildren. Curtis stated that months prior to the murder, she had bought a plane ticket to get to Tyminski out of her abusive relationship, but the father of the children would not let them leave and she was unwilling to leave her children behind.”

Judge Kevin Selby of the 40th Judicial Circuit Court handed down the sentence. The case was investigated by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by William Lynch, J.D. Hatcher, and Sarah Crites, of the Newton County Prosecutors Office. Lamb will be eligible for parole.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF