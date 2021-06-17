Life in prison to father for killing the mother of his grandchildren; Sentence entered on the two year anniversary of woman’s murder in Newton County

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — April 15, 2021 a Joplin man who entered a guilty plea to Murder in the Second Degree has now been sentenced to life in prison. Rickey L. Lamb, 62, was issued the sentence on the two year anniversary of Sarah Tyminski’s murder states a press release from Newton County Prosecuting Attorney William Lynch.

Two years ago Lamb told witnesses he was going the residence of his son and his son’s longtime girlfriend on Eloise Lane, “to teach the two a lesson.”

When Lamb arrived an exchange of gunfire occurred. In the end, father and son were rushed to the hospital suffering gunshot wounds and Tyminski was fatally injured.

Mary Joe Curtis, mother of Sarah Tyminski, provided testimony of what she lost on the day her daughter was murdered, noting that Sarah wouldn’t see her children grow or get to know her grandchildren. Curtis stated that months prior to the murder, she had bought a plane ticket to get to Tyminski out of her abusive relationship, but the father of the children would not let them leave and she was unwilling to leave her children behind.”

Judge Kevin Selby of the 40th Judicial Circuit Court handed down the sentence. The case was investigated by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by William Lynch, J.D. Hatcher, and Sarah Crites, of the Newton County Prosecutors Office. Lamb will be eligible for parole.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

PRELIMINARY REPORT — OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL — SCHOOL BUS REAR-ENDED BY TRACTOR TRAILER CAUSING IT TO ROLL THREE TIMES — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. SCHOOL BUS REAR-ENDED BY TRACTOR TRAILER CAUSING IT TO ROLL THREE TIMES — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. SLIDESHOW: SCHOOL BUS REAR-ENDED BY TRACTOR TRAILER CAUSING IT TO ROLL THREE TIMES — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. SCHOOL BUS REAR-ENDED BY TRACTOR TRAILER CAUSING IT TO ROLL THREE TIMES — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. TROOPERS TELL US DRIVER SWERVED TO AVOID DEER — NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 p.m. neighbors reported hearing a loud crash on MO-86 at Spring City. Newton County Deputies responded and found a vehicle crashed, overturned off the roadway. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. I-49 NEAR GOODMAN, TRACTOR-TRAILER BUSTS — McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Metro Towing is emptying this full size tractor-trailer that went into the median Tuesday near Goodman. We will update the story with more information as available. Courtesy Bethany Hanna. SARCOXIE ARCHERY TEAM RETURN HOME FR. N.A.S.P./I.B.O. CHAMPIONSHIPS — WINNERS — SARCOXIE, Mo. — Team arrival back to Bear country from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Sarcoxie Bears Archery team return home big winners from competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The 2021 NASP (National Archery in the Schools) and I.B.O. (International Bowhunting Organization) Championships. SARCOXIE ARCHERY TEAM RETURN HOME FR. N.A.S.P./I.B.O. CHAMPIONSHIPS — WINNERS — SARCOXIE, Mo. — Team arrival back to Bear country from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Sarcoxie Bears Archery team return home big winners from competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The 2021 NASP (National Archery in the Schools) and I.B.O. (International Bowhunting Organization) Championships. YOUNG MAN POISED TO BE A SENIOR THIS YEAR IS KILLED IN A CAR CRASH — CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage High School Principal Matt Huntley releases information to students and parents that one of their future Seniors was killed in the early Sunday morning car crash north of Oronogo. Use fingers to zoom and read letter. Or click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. Additionally family/friends have a GO FUND ME Joplin News First has recognized. To read more and support their efforts the link is in our article.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First