Leora Hardee located and safe Joplin Police tell us

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police confirm with us that missing juvenile Leora Hardee has been located in Wisconsin.

About 11:30 PM last evening it was confirmed she showed up at a police station.

MEDIA RELEASE FROM JOPLIN PD

On November 2nd, 2020 around 11:30 pm the Joplin Police Department was notified that Leora Hardee had been located after she turned herself in to an law enforcement agency in the state of Wisconsin. Leora is in good health. The Joplin Police Department is currently working with Wisconsin officials on getting her back to Joplin, Missouri. The criminal investigation regarding her disappearance is still ongoing and we cannot release any further details at this time. We want to thank all the law enforcement agencies who assisted us with this investigation. We also want to thank everyone who helped share social media posts, news agencies that aired her story and all the people who offered support and prayers for her safe return.