Leggett & Platt layoff 422 due to COVID-19 business losses

Layoffs are in Carthage at Branch One, North McGregor location according to documents obtained

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Another 422 Missouri jobs have vaporized due to COVID-19 business related circumstances. Leggett & Platt, Branch One (“Company”) employees are put on a temporary unpaid layoff, which began last Friday. Affecting employees at 229 N. McGregor, Carthage, MO 64836.

In a private letter we obtained from an employee who was laid off, human resources states, “We would like to have given you more notice of this action, but we were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Your layoff will continue until further notice. It is intended to be temporary and last less than six months.”

It’s very short, just a few paragraphs going on to say the company will carry employees insurance for the next 60 days however if they are not back and employed again at that time the future is uncertain.

Employees are encouraged to file immediately for unemployment and they would qualify for the emergency $600 a week COVID-19 stimulus. Human Relations leave their contact information if any employee has questions for filling out paperwork.

In another document we obtained, Leggett & Platt filed a letter on April 4 with the state to fulfill their obligation to the WARN Act (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) so the Workforce Development’s Dislocated Worker Program can set in motion training programs and assistance for large numbers of skilled, displaced workers, if it becomes necessary.

Leggett & Platt hope to have their workers back to work within six months. However nothing is definite at this time.

It’s also uncertain if and when other rounds of layoffs are coming.

