Ledgers, documents, large amount of cash, evidence that Joplin area residents are trafficking drugs say police

Neosho, Granby and Stark City residents are currently in the Stone County jail, each on $50,000 bond

by: Shannon Becker

GALENA, Mo. — Some Joplin area residents are sitting in the Stone County jail on charges of narcotics trafficking. Authorities say ledgers, multiple documents, and a large amount of cash is just part of the evidence to show those charged are making a business out of selling drugs.

On August 20th, 2020, Stone County Deputies made a traffic stop on a pickup on Y Highway, off Mo 76 outside of Reeds Spring. The vehicle was stopped for erratic driving behavior. Once contact was made with the driver, it was determined that he had his driving privilege revoked multiple times in the past. He was taken into custody and the vehicle was then processed to be towed.

  • EVIDENCE GATHERED FROM THE PICKUP
  • 46 grams of the illegal drug methamphetamine
  • Ledgers
  • Multiple documents
  • Cash (large amount of U.S. currency)
  • Empty baggies
  • Glass pipe (with residue)
  • Bowl (white crystal residue)

Along with the male, there were three females in the vehicle. One had a warrant out of another county, and one had narcotic paraphernalia on her person. All four individuals were arrested on narcotic charges and transported to the Stone County Jail.

Now all four have been charged with 2nd Degree Trafficking Narcotics. The driver of the pickup has an additional charge of Driving While Revoked. (L-R in photo)

  • Christina Carr, a 28 yr old white female from Neosho
  • Trisha Cochran, a 31 yr old white female from Granby
  • Randy Farley, a 53 yr old white male from Neosho
  • Brandy Vance, a 44 yr old white female from Stark City

One has bonded on charges the other three remain incarcerated at the Stone County Jail.

