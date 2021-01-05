Laundry Room Fire at Carthage Hotel

Carthage Fire Chief Roger Williams tells us the fire was isolated to a laundry area but they knocked it out quickly.

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Reported fire in a laundry area at the Days Inn, 1441 West Central Ave, brought out the Carthage Fire Department Tuesday evening.

Mutual aid was requested of Carterville Fire Department. Mercy EMS responded as well.

Carthage Fire Chief Roger Williams tells us the fire was isolated to a laundry area but they knocked it out quickly. Fire did not spread to any adjoining areas or rooms however smoke was prevalent nearby. No one was injured or required transport for medical care.

The extent of damage did not require Carthage Water and Electric to shut off utilities to the building. Additionally Spire was on the scene to inspect.

Fans were set up for an extended period of time to clear the building of any lingering smoke.

More information will be updated here as it is released by the Carthage Fire Department as it becomes available.

