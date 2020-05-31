Late night garage fire

Structure burns early Sunday morning, the residence on property is gone, a victim of the 2011 tornado

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after midnight reports of a structure fire on Delaware Ave near the Joplin Public Library.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire Department reported to observe a fully involved structure at the rear of a property in the 1800 bk of S Delaware.

Google Street View (date unknown) location image of structure/garage that burned.

These are a series of properties on the east side of the street where the homes were destroyed in the 2011 tornado. However some garages and outbuildings still exist.

This was a large garage that did not have utilities hooked to it.

Fire was declared under control at 12:52 AM.