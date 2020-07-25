Large outside fire visible on tower camera

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 9:00 PM reports of a large fire visible from 5500 bk East 7th.

Messages were coming in from all around that area. They could see the fire and a large glow.

Duenweg Fire responded, it’s in their district and just east of Joplin city limits.

Numerous departments responded as mutual aid. Radio reports stated ‘acres on fire.’

Fire was under control within about 20 minutes. It was on private property, on Snap Dragon Lane, and a brush fire got a little too large. No structures were damaged.