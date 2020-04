JASPER COUNTY, Mo.(Rural Carthage) — Tipsters alerted us to a fire in rural Carthage about 3:30 PM Thursday.

Smoke can be seen for miles around.

Ozark Powder Coating, 3114 Co Rd 110, is a company that does metal powder coating on all types of metal parts ranging from small to very large items.

Avoid the area if possible, County Road 110 and Cedar Road.

Shannon Becker is on the scene now and will have a live update.